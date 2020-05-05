Aberdeen: Dons thank fans as nearly 5,000 season tickets are sold

Aberdeen were fourth in the Scottish Premiership before football was suspended

Aberdeen have expressed their gratitude to supporters after revealing nearly 5,000 season tickets have been sold for next season.

Despite uncertainty over the conclusion of the 2019-20 campaign - suspended because of coronavirus - Dons fans have snapped up 4,800 season tickets.

"For this loyalty and generosity during these uncertain times, we are incredibly grateful," the club said.

Chairman Dave Cormack has urged fans to reach a target of 10,000 by July.

Last month, the Dons announced £2m of fresh investment to combat the pandemic and manager Derek McInnes, his staff and players have agreed to defer between 10 and 30% of their wages for four months.

"Since launching our season ticket sales at the beginning of March, the coronavirus crisis has changed everything," the club said.

"We will continue to monitor feedback from supporters, alongside what's happening in the wider football landscape over the coming weeks and make adjustments to [payment] deadlines, where we can, whilst balancing the need to bring vital income into the club now.

"We are also looking at the best ways in which we can deliver value for the new season tickets in the event that we may not get back to playing football in front of fans until the beginning of next year."