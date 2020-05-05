Kyle Edwards: West Bromwich Albion activate one-year option in forward's deal

Kyle Edwards has scored three times in 30 league appearances for West Brom

West Bromwich Albion have extended forward Kyle Edwards' deal until the end of next season after taking up an option in his contract.

The 22-year-old has played 28 times in all competitions for the Baggies this term, netting twice.

A club statement said they had been in talks with Edwards about a new deal before football was paused in March.

“Those discussions will resume at a suitable point," said sporting and technical director Luke Dowling.

"But it made sense in the meantime to activate the option that keeps Kyle with us until the end of the following season."

West Brom are second in the Championship, six points clear of third-placed Fulham and one point behinds leaders Leeds United.