Alan Reynolds: Waterford boss furious as club's staff learn of lay-offs in email

Alan Reynolds is in his second spell in charge of his hometown club

Waterford FC boss Alan Reynolds has been left disgusted after the club's players and management were informed of their temporary lay-offs by email.

The lay-offs - which follows similar moves by others League of Ireland clubs St Pat's and Sligo Rovers - were not a surprise amid the Covid-19 crisis.

However, manager Reynolds was angered by the way the news was communicated.

"I was totally unaware of this until I got a message from the players," Reynolds told RTE Sport.

"Imagine being laid off like that after the service I have given to my hometown club?

"The players, who are suffering like the rest of us, are disgusted by the way this was carried out.

"I understand cuts are necessary, but is this the way to do it?"

A Waterford FC statement said the decision had been taken after much deliberation "to safeguard the future of the club."

The club added: "It has been 10 weeks since our last game and, therefore, the last time we generated any form of home game revenue.

"We will review the situation when conditions improve."

The League of Ireland campaign has been on hold since early March because of the coronavirus outbreak with Waterford in sixth spot in the 10-team Premier Division table after four rounds of games.