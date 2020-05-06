Fans rally clubs with season ticket sales amid coronavirus uncertainty

Fans of Scotland's biggest football teams are rallying round their crisis-hit clubs by snapping up season tickets for games that may be delayed for months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Early sales of season books at Aberdeen have just passed the 5,000 mark, an increase of 13% on this time last year, with the club already halfway to its July target of 10,000.

The sales at Motherwell have nearly trebled with a 173% increase on this point last term.

Hibernian have had a double boost. Recent season ticket sales were up 12% on a comparable period last year, while the NHS-inspired replica kit has been the club's fastest selling home kit on record. City rivals Hearts' 2,000-strong sales are in with the same stage as last season.

Livingston say their season ticket sales have increased on this point last year.

Hamilton Academical, Kilmarnock, Ross County, St Johnstone and St Mirren have decided to not yet make season tickets available.

Partick Thistle reported on Tuesday that only 3.5% of season ticket holders had applied for a refund for the remaining home games of 2019-20 that will not be played. The Jags said this had saved them around £75,000.

It all points to an encouraging trend for Scotland's top clubs, with fans willing to shell out despite not knowing when matches will restart, when fans will be allowed back into grounds, and, depending on the outcome of reconstruction talks, some not even having clarity on what division their side will be playing in.

'Fans should check terms and conditions'

Adam French, consumer rights expert at Which?

For season ticket holders, you do need to check terms and conditions. A lot come with force majeure terms, for example you do need to check the contract to see if they've included a pandemic/epidemic as a reason to dissolve the contract.

Even then, it's not guaranteed that term is enforceable, but you just have to be aware that some clubs have put that in the Ts and Cs as a reason not to refund you. It's all very grey, we don't know how enforceable those will be because they've not really come up before.

If they're going to play games behind closed doors and making the games exclusively available to season ticket holders, then you're still getting some value for what you've done there, they've made the best of that situation, so you would probably be due a partial refund, if anything at all - that's very much a case by case basis.