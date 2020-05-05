England football team make 'significant' NHS donation

England's last match was at home to Montenegro in November

The England men's team have made a "significant donation" to the NHS, using match fees dating back to September 2018.

The move comes in conjunction with the #PlayersTogether movement involving Premier League players.

Last month the England women's football squad announced they would donate to the fund.

"We stand united as England players behind the nation during this crisis," the players said in a statement.

"Our collective prayers and thoughts remain with all those affected."

The money will go towards the NHS Charities Together.

A players' fund already exists to support a selection of good causes, with a portion now steered directly towards the under-pressure health service during the coronavirus pandemic.

The England Footballers Foundation was set up in 2007 and was reported to have generated over £5m in the subsequent decade.

The current batch of funds covers all senior men's internationals since the 2018 World Cup, a total of 16 matches.