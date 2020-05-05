Chelsea, Liverpool, Spurs, Celtic & Rangers use social media to find missing people

Media playback is not supported on this device Roma: The Serie A club raising awareness of missing children

Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham, Celtic and Rangers are among 50 European clubs who will use their social media to help find missing young people.

The project, which will run on International Missing Children's Day on 25 May, was inspired by Roma.

The Italian club showed videos of missing children when signing players over the past two transfer windows, and six children featured have been found.

The 'Football Cares' initiative is being supported by Fifa.

"With the huge following and global reach that these clubs boast, we hope that someone, somewhere might recognise one of the missing children in the videos so they can be reunited with their loved ones," said the European Club Association, which is co-ordinating the project.

Clubs who have signed up for the initiative so far include Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund in Germany, Inter Milan, Juventus and Lazio in Italy, Barcelona, Athletico Madrid and Valencia in Spain, Irish side Cork City and Northern Ireland's Linfield.