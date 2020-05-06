Scottish Gossip: Government talks, 14-14-16 plan, St Johnstone, Rangers, Celtic

Scottish football would need a government bailout if games are restricted to being played behind closed doors when sport returns from the coronavirus-enforced suspension. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen forward Niall McGinn believes playing without fans may be a necessary compromise. (Press and Journal)

The Scottish Premier League was not listed as one of Gretna's creditors when they were going through administration in 2008 and there was no record of a loan given to the stricken club - seemingly at odds with the Scottish Professional Football League's rationale for not making loans available to clubs amid the current lockdown. (Guardian)

Former Celtic and Hibernian player Jackie McNamara senior believes players must have a voice in talks over Scottish league reconstruction. (Scotsman - subscription required)

A proposal to include the Highland and Lowland League champions in a new 14-14-16 senior league set-up for next season may not get off the ground over concerns about cash payments. (Daily Record)

Former Scottish FA performance director Mark Wotte wants the vacant St Johnstone manager's job. (Sun)

Former Saints boss Tommy Wright, who left over the weekend, will be a prime candidate for Scottish Premiership jobs, says former McDiarmid Park player Lee Croft. (Courier)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard "will know himself that there is a lot of room for improvement", says former Ibrox striker Kris Boyd. (Sky Sports)

Bayer Leverkusen's sporting director has urged Uefa to allow the German side's second leg of the Europa League last 16 tie with Rangers to be played behind closed doors to ensure the tournament is finished. Rangers trail 3-1 after Leverkusen won at Ibrox just before football was suspended because of coronavirus. (Herald - subscription required)

Celtic head of recruitment Gary Penrice is looking at 240 players around the world. (Sun)

Midfielder Callum McGregor says his Celtic manager Neil Lennon felt the side had lost their attacking "zest" before the winter break and a tweaked formation paid dividends as they went unbeaten in 2020 before football was suspended. (Daily Record)

McGregor has welcomed the emergence of Billy Gilmour at Chelsea and believes he is "another midfielder to add to the Scotland mix". (Herald - subscription required)

Arsenal manager is "really looking forward" to working with Scotland defender Kieran Tierney, who has been injured since before the Spaniard took charge of the Premier League side. (Sun)

Scottish midfielder Ryan Gauld is celebrating promotion to the top flight with Farense after the second tier was declared over. Farense have been promoted as league runners up. (Courier)