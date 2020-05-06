Steven Gerrard: Rangers manager says SPFL were in 'almighty rush' to end season

Gerrard says the SPFL need to give the league the 'best chance' of finishing

There was an "almighty rush" to finish the season in Scotland compared to England, says Rangers manager Steven Gerrard.

The lower leagues in Scotland ended after a vote by 81% of clubs, with the SPFL holding the authority to call the Premiership.

In England, the top four divisions are yet to end.

"There seemed to be a huge difference in attitudes towards the current season," Gerrard said on talkSPORT.

"The Premier League were coming out saying we'll do everything we can to finish it off. All the clubs and managers were initially on the same page.

"We all know and respect the fact that there might come a stage where that's impossible.

"There seemed to be an almighty rush, from where we were, to finish it and get it done and get the votes in as soon as possible. That didn't sit well at all."

Plans to restart English football next month without fans are well underway after 'Project Restart' was formed after discussions with the UK government.

A decision is yet to be made on the fate of the Scottish Premiership, but Scottish FA president Rod Petrie and SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster have both said playing games behind closed doors is not as simple for clubs in Scotland due to a greater reliance on gate receipts as a result of a smaller television deal.

The cost of testing players and staff is another potential barrier for clubs.

Gerrard's Rangers side are 13 points behind Celtic with a game in hand in the top flight.

"Across Scotland from top to bottom there was so much football to be played," the former England and Liverpool captain added.

"Of course I'm always going to be biased because I'm Rangers manager, and there's a 13-point gap that I respect, but I want to continue to put as much pressure on until the end.

"In every league so many other clubs had so much to play for and we felt there was an almighty rush to get it finished straight away rather than giving it the best chance to be finished."