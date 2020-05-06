Ebbsfleet: Boss Kevin Watson says letting seven players go was terrible

Ebbsfleet boss Kevin Watson had to let seven of his players go

Leaving players without jobs during the coronavirus crisis was "terrible", says Ebbsfleet boss Kevin Watson.

Tomi Adeloye, Nathan Ashmore, Andre Blackman, Alex Lawless, Ayo Obileye, Sean Shields and Aswad Thomas will all leave in the summer.

"They are difficult phone calls to make because you are effectively, until these boys find other clubs, ending their livelihoods," Watson said.

"In the climate at the moment it is terrible news to deliver."

The National League club confirmed the departures two weeks after the season was brought to an early end because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Ebbsfleet were 21st in the table and in the relegation places, having played 39 matches, when the campaign was halted.

While it is not yet known how promotion and relegation in the National League will be decided, or if the play-offs will still go ahead to help decide, Ebbsfleet say it was "important" to give the seven players "as much notice as possible".

"As we all know, with the remaining matches cancelled, the Board of the National League are working to finalise whether play-offs will take place and how other "sporting outcomes" will be concluded," the club said in a statement.

"The club has made efforts since the end of the season to ensure all our players have been taken care of from a welfare and contractual perspective.

"Irrespective of the League's decisions going forward, it is clear our club will not be involved in any further competitive fixtures for this season and as such we are obligated to complete our release list."