Johnny Russell: Sporting Kansas City 'taking every precaution' as training resumes

Johnny Russell moved to the MLS after spells in Scotland and England

US-based Scotland striker Johnny Russell says being able to return to training with Sporting Kansas City is "a wee bit of light" after nearly two months in lockdown.

The 2020 Major League Soccer season was suspended after two rounds of fixtures on 12 March because of coronavirus.

Russell's Kansas are resuming activities in preparation for a return.

"They are taking every precaution to make sure we can get back out there and get some sort of normality," he said.

The MLS is suspended until at least 8 June.

And while there is no indication when, how or if the American campaign will resume, several teams have this week been allowed to start voluntary individual workouts, in adherence with local public health and government policies.

Eight players per pitch, masks & hand sanitisers

It means former Dundee United and Derby County striker Russell, 30, can pull his boots on again, albeit in far from normal circumstances.

"They have set a protocol to follow," Russell told BBC Scotland. "There will be two pitches, eight players, a quarter of the pitch each, with 12 feet in between the four sections of the pitch.

"Upon arrival we are wearing masks and then there is a hand sanitising station and then the first player in walks to the furthest area of the pitch.

"And then there are wipes if any of the equipment is touched, we have got people watching just to see if any area is touched and they mark it down, and after the training is finished they disinfect it for the next group of guys coming on, so it is all pretty well thought out."

Atlanta United and Inter Miami, who signed Scotland midfielder Lewis Morgan from Celtic earlier this year, have also started voluntary individual workouts.

"A lot of places here it is difficult to play in the winter so we need to get it done before then," said Russell of postponed matches.

"This is a good first step obviously getting back out there, but just because every state is different here, that is going to be the most difficult thing.

"Touch wood and it is a good thing, we haven't been affected [by coronavirus] the way that some of the places on the coast have been so for them it is a lot more difficult to give the green light."

'We'll struggle to play in front of fans this season'

Kansas play at Children's Mercy Park

Irrespective of when the MLS season restarts, Russell believes playing in empty grounds will become the new normality for the foreseeable future.

"If we are being realistic I think we will struggle to play in front of fans this season," he added.

"I don't think there is going to be anyone in the stadiums when everyone does get back playing. That is going to be difficult

"Even towards the end of the year, if they do start letting gatherings happen, I don't think it will be the sort of crowds that we have been used to, it will be smaller numbers I believe so it is difficult, but everyone's safety comes first."