Europa League play-offs: The Irish League's lucrative 'other cup final' has served up plenty of drama

Cliftonville players celebrate their 2019 play-off final success over Glentoran

"Football is a simple game. Men chase a ball for ninety minutes and at the end the Germans always win".

It was Gary Lineker who coined the phrase that reflected England supporters' frustration at seemingly always coming out on the wrong side of the scoreline in big games against Germany after losing in the semi-finals of the 1990 World Cup.

Glentoran fans could be forgiven for thinking that the same principle applies to Europa League play-off finals against Cliftonville.

Since the Northern Ireland Football League introduced the system to determine the third club to represent the Irish Premiership in the Europa League at the end of the 2015-16 season the Glens have come out second best to their Belfast rivals in three of the four finals staged.

Some initial reticence

End-of-season play-offs had of course been a regular feature of leagues in England for many years and had also become established in other sports such as rugby union, but the revelation that the Irish League would follow suit was initially met with a degree of scepticism by traditionalist followers of the local game.

Granted, they were likely to add drama and excitement to an often tepid conclusion to the season, where many fixtures lacked meaning and interest for even the most dedicated supporters.

But there were still some lingering reservations at the prospect of a departure from the principle of meritocracy, with the potential for a team with a lower league position displacing a club above them in the standings to secure a coveted lucrative European spot.

Where previously the Irish Cup final traditionally brought the curtain down on the Irish League season, one more piece of drama was now left to unfold, there was one more major prize at stake, along with the accompanying financial windfall.

Not quite the pot of gold on offer for the winners of the English Premier League play-off but the relative riches of £200,000 in Irish League terms for participation in the Europa League, that figure doubling if progress could be made to the next round. A useful war chest for enhancing any squad.

Red cards and a Reds win

Cliftonville triumphed in the first Europa play-off final in 2016

On a sunny Tuesday night at Solitude, Cliftoville and Glentoran contested the much-anticipated inaugural Europa League play-off final in May 2016.

The clubs had finished fourth and sixth respectively in the top-flight standings and having negotiated their semi-finals the scene was set for what turned out to be a close, keenly fought and sometimes controversial encounter.

Players, staff and supporters had experienced big games before, but this had a different feel about it - something fresh, a new departure, a sense of expectancy, of breaking new ground distinct from the showpiece nature of a cup final with all its attendant build-up and glitz or the marathon nature of a league campaign.

Given the rewards on offer, the tension was palpable but the game itself did not disappoint - supporters of both clubs being carried on an emotional rollercoaster as Jay Donnelly gave Cliftonville the lead, before goals from Curtis Allen and Jay Magee nudged the east Belfast outfit in front.

Emotions were running high and spilled over at half-time as Reds keeper Conor Devlin and Glens winger Chris Lavery received red cards in the tunnel for their parts in a mass brawl. The visiting team were later reduced to 10 men when Barry Holland was also dismissed.

James Knowles and substitute David McDaid found the net to send the Cliftonville fans - and presumably the club's treasurer - home happy.

Jeffrey's jig as Ballymena end European exile

David Jeffrey celebrates after Kevin Braniff's late goal saw Ballymena beat Glenavon 2-1

With the play-offs now generally accepted as a welcome addition to the football calendar, Ballymena United and Glenavon would lock horns on a Friday night in the following year's decider at the Showgrounds.

The competing clubs had ended the regular season in fourth and sixth places in the Premiership, but it was David Jeffrey who would mark his first full season in charge of the Sky Blues by taking victory - the former Linfield manager memorably celebrating with a jig of delight down the touchline in front of the elated home supporters.

After a goal-less first half, Cathair Friel broke the deadlock, Rhys Marshall levelled, but Kevin Braniff's late deflected effort ensured the Braidmen would strut their stuff in European club competition for the first time since the 1989-90 season.

Derby delight...then more woe for Glens

The 2018 final would see the second act of the Cliftonville v Glentoran trilogy in north Belfast - the clubs reaching the first final to be held on a Saturday afternoon after occupying fifth and seventh positions in the league.

Glentoran went into this match with confidence, with their heads held high and bragging rights bagged after producing a dramatic stunning comeback to come from 2-0 down to defeat fierce derby rivals Linfield 4-3 in their semi-final at Windsor Park.

The Oval outfit had finished 16 points behind the Blues but having been forced to play second fiddle to their opponents for much of the previous decade, this victory condemned Linfield to a first season without European football for 15 years.

Having made best use of the unpredictable 'all or nothing' knockout format of the play-offs by turning the formbook firmly on its head, Ronnie McFall's men found themselves up against a Cliftonville squad recovering from the disappointment of losing the Irish Cup final to Coleraine a week earlier.

With the pressure on and nerves jangling, it was the Reds who took control courtesy of a Rory Donnelly double, before Robbie McDaid and Allen struck to restore parity.

The hopes of the men from the east were dashed again however as the prolific Joe Gormley popped up with the winner to plunder the prize pot - and the place in Europe - for Barry Gray's charges.

Jamie Harney and Robbie McDaid in action during the 2018 final at Solitude

Semi-final 'goalfest'

Fast forward a year and the semi-final stage again produced drama and excitement aplenty - Cliftonville recovering from 3-1 down to beat Coleraine 5-3 after extra-time and Glentoran seeing off Glenavon 4-2 in another pulsating clash at Mourneview Park.

With both matches being played simultaneously it was hard to keep a track of the heart-stopping action. At Solitude a James McLaughlin hat-trick had Coleraine 3-1 up midway through the second half and seemingly cruising.

The Bannsiders' lead had been reduced to 3-2 when referee Steven Gregg adjudged that Josh Carson has fouled Ryan Curran, who confidently stepped up to net the resulting penalty five minutes into added time.

The hosts pulled clear in extra-time, leaving Coleraine manager Rodney McAree to lament a contentious refereeing decision, which ultimately may have played a part in him departing the Ballycastle Road club soon after.

Meanwhile in Lurgan, the goals were flying in too. Darren Murray's double, plus goals from Allen and McDaid ensuring that the Glens would face their nemesis from north Belfast in the final for the third time in four years.

Cliftonville come out on top again

Tensions run high as tempers flare during the 2019 decider

With the final televised live by the BBC for the first time, it would be another case of 'so near, yet so far' for the Glens who suffered further heartache and left Solitude licking their wounds once again.

Neither side could find the net in normal time but Gormley and Conor McMenamin were on target in extra-time to see the Reds take a 2-0 victory.

The outcome condemned the Glens to a fourth successive season without the financial fillip of European football - though resurgence was near at hand in the form of a consortium which included Iranian businessman Ali Pour and new manager Mick McDermott.

Northern Ireland's relatively low ranking in the Uefa club coefficient system led to the loss of a European place for the 2019-20 campaign so no Europa League play-offs were planned for this term - even before the onset of the Covid-19 health pandemic.

Encouraging results for Irish League clubs in Europe last summer should lead to the reinstatement of that spot however - and with it hopefully more of the tension and drama which has already been generated by the play-off series.