Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, SPFL, St Johnstone, Hearts, Brora

A meeting of Premiership clubs has been pushed back 24 hours as Rangers prepare to go public with their alleged dossier of evidence against the SPFL (Daily Record).

Celtic face a battle with Torino and Anderlecht to sign £1.5million-rated Bulgarian striker Martin Minchev (Scottish Sun).

Hearts would have a strong legal case if relegated from the Premiership should the season not be completed on the pitch (Edinburgh Evening News).

The winners of the 2019/20 Scottish Cup will not be rewarded with a place in European competition the following season for the first time since the Cup-Winners Cup was established in 1960 (The Times - subscription required).

St Johnstone cult hero Attila Sekerlioglu wants to become the club's new manager (The Courier).

Rising Lille star Fadiga Ouattara is being monitored by Premiership champions Celtic (Get French Football News via Daily Record).

Highland League champions Brora Rangers say they won't forfeit any prize money if they are admitted to the SPFL as part of league reconstruction (Scottish Sun).