Luke Prosser: Released Colchester captain says free agents will find it tougher

Captain Luke Prosser is one of the Colchester players set to leave in the summer

Colchester captain Luke Prosser says life for out-of-contract players will be a lot more difficult this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Around 1,400 players across England's professional clubs face uncertainty with deals that run out in June.

Prosser was one of four first-team regulars the U's let go last week.

"Football's taken a big hit so regarding wages and what people are able to offer, if anything, it's going to be a lot tougher," he said.

The English Football League is facing a "£200m hole" in funding by September according to chief executive Rick Parry.

Clubs in Leagues One and Two, who get most of their revenue through gate receipts, could be hit hardest if games are unable to be played in front of fans for an extended period of time.

"We're in such early days yet, no-one knows what position they're going to be in, what they're going to the able to offer for next season," Prosser told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"You're sort of sitting on your hands at the moment, not knowing really where you could be next year."

Colchester are sixth in League Two and still harbour ambitions of getting promoted, having reached the last eight of the EFL Cup where they lost 3-0 at Manchester United in December.

"I had a really good phone call with the chairman and he stressed he would love to keep me, but under these circumstances he can't afford to offer someone a contract he can't honour, and I totally understand and accept that," Prosser added.

"If things were to change he stressed he would love to keep me so I'd love to stay, especially being club captain.

"We've had a really good year this year, our aim is promotion, it still is. Hopefully we can go back and try and fulfil that.

"I know my contract's up and I'm potentially going to be released, but I still want to finish the job I started."