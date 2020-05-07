Macclesfield Town: League Two club given seven-point deduction

Macclesfield slip to 23rd in League Two after their latest points deduction

Macclesfield have been given a seven-point deduction for failing to play December's match against Plymouth and for non-payment of player wages.

It is their second deduction this season, having been docked 10 points with four suspended in December for non-payment of salaries and failure to fulfil their fixture with Crewe.

That was later reduced to seven points with three suspended after an appeal.

But those three points have now been applied to the latest punishment.

The deduction means Macclesfield slip a place to 23rd in League Two and three points above bottom side Stevenage.

Tuesday's Independent Disciplinary Commission hearing also gave them another two-point deduction, but this is suspended on the condition they do not breach any further regulations this season.

The financially-troubled club have been blighted by off-the-field issues for much of the 2019-20 season and the latest non-payment of wages applies to February.

That was the fourth time this season that they have paid players' salaries late.

Earlier in the season, Macclesfield were forced to field a mixture of youth team players and loanees in their FA Cup first-round tie with seventh-tier Kingstonian after the first team refused to play having not been paid on time. They went on to lose 4-0 at home.

The players then refused to turn out against Crewe on 7 December citing concerns over their emotional wellbeing, before failing to fulfil the fixture with Plymouth on 21 December.