Formiga: Paris St-Germain midfielder signs new deal - aged 42

Formiga made her international debut in 1995

Brazilian midfielder Formiga has signed a one-year contract extension with the Paris St-Germain women's team - at the age of 42.

Formiga hopes to finish her career with a seventh appearance at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which have been moved to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

She has made a record 198 appearances for Brazil and is the first footballer to appear in seven World Cups.

Formiga joined the French club from Brazilian side Sao Jose in 2017.

PSG were second, three points behind Lyon, when the French league was suspended in March.

It was announced in April that the season in France had ended and no football would take place in the country until September.