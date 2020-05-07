Sheffield United: Chris Wilder will respect any player who chooses not to play

Chris Wilder has led Sheffield United to seventh in the Premier League

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says he will "respect" any player who chooses not to play when football resumes.

The Premier League has been suspended indefinitely since 13 March because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

The league hopes to restart on 8 June and finish in July with clubs committed to playing the outstanding 92 games.

"If any individual player took that decision and said 'it's not for me,' I'd respect that," Wilder said.

All games are expected to be held behind closed doors and the league is considering making some available on free-to-air TV.

However, some club doctors have raised concerns about restarting the season in June.

Wilder told beIN Sports he wanted to finish the season, "however long it takes".

"One of the slightly disappointing things is that people have taken a line on their position in the division," he added.

"I think we've got to look at the bigger picture."

Wilder, along with the Sheffield United players and chief executive, took pay and bonus deferrals to support the club's finances during the pandemic.

"I think everybody that is in the know understands the implications if this season was scrapped, from a financial point of view and a social and moral point of view as well," Wilder said.

Sheffield United are seventh in the Premier League, two points behind fifth-placed Manchester United.