FRIDAYBACKPAGES 8 May From the section Football The Daily Mirror leads on news a cluster of clubs could block the resumption of the Premier League The Daily Star says more than six clubs are not prepared to play at neutral venues The Sun leads on fears from clubs over Liverpool playing a weakened team if they secure the league title The Daily Express leads on rugby but also feature news of Brighton being unhappy with any move to neutral venues