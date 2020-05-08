Man Utd: Odion Ighalo wants to extend loan and finish season

Ighalo has scored 16 goals in 35 games for Nigeria

Odion Ighalo hopes his loan deal at Manchester United is extended until the Premier League season is completed.

The Nigeria striker, 30, moved from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua in January and has a contract until 31 May.

Premier League bosses hope to resume the season in June but, with China's Super League also intent on a restart, Ighalo may have to return to Shanghai.

"I would like to finish the season if it's possible," Ighalo told BBC Sport.

"I was in good form, good shape, scoring goals and now we've stopped now for over a month. I've given it my best and hopefully we'll come back to play.

"The team had a good momentum before the pandemic started. At the moment I'm on loan, and this will cut short my time at the club."

BBC Sport understand United are keen to extend Nigeria international Ighalo's contract.

He has scored four goals in eight games in all competitions for United, including once in the 5-0 Europa League last-16 win over LASK on 12 March, a day before the Premier League season was suspended.

"The club, myself, every footballer is going through a lot because we can't do what we love and what we know how to do best, so we're just thinking about that for now and to finish the season before we start thinking about the contract," said Ighalo.

"I just want everyone to be safe and see what the future holds."

United are fifth in the table with nine games remaining.

Ighalo said the Premier League will make the right decision in order to ensure players are "safe and healthy" if and when play resumes.

Premier League clubs will meet on Monday to discuss a resumption to the season.

The Chinese Super League is hopeful of restarting in late June.

The Chinese football association has made a proposal for all professional clubs to cut the salaries of players and coaches by up to 50% to help combat the financial impact of the pandemic.