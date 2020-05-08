City Football Group: Man City parent company targets Belgian club Lommel SK

Lommel played in Belgium First Division B this season

Manchester City's parent company is close to making Belgian second-tier outfit Lommel SK the ninth club in its portfolio.

The City Football Group (CFG) already has stakes in clubs playing in the United States, Japan, Australia and China, among others.

There has been no official comment but is understood CFG will wipe out the club's £1.75m debt as part of the deal.

City’s owners, Abu Dhabi United Group, have a majority stake in CFG.

Significant stakes are also held by American and Chinese organisations.

Lommel were sixth in the table when the Belgian season was ended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

CFG's most recent purchase was Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC in November last year.

CFG owned/part-owned clubs: