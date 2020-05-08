Andy Holt: Accrington Stanley chairman considers separating club and ground to safeguard future

Accrington were 17th in League One when the season was halted

Accrington Stanley are consulting with lawyers and accountants to separate the club from the stadium as a financial security measure for both entities, says chairman Andy Holt.

Stanley have informed the English Football League and Hyndburn Borough Council about the proposal.

Holt hopes the move would protect the long-term future of the club, during and beyond the coronavirus lockdown.

The club acquired ownership of the stadium in December 2018.

"Clubs below the Premier League have never been at higher risk," said Holt on Twitter.

"The rationale for this is not some 'sleight of hand' ruse to beat financial fair play rules.

"The stadium will be Accrington Stanley's ad infinitum. All assets of community value will continue, giving our supporters the same rights as currently enjoyed.

"All liabilities and conditions in respect of the club's foundation will continue.

"Following the above process we intend to use this downtime to renew offices, club shop, changing rooms, ultras bar and hospitality area.

"The above should be seen as pro-active, positive, future-proofing and planning for @ASFCofficial stakeholders and supporters."

Holt added that a worst-case scenario for Accrington would be administration and starting further down the football pyramid.

"It's isn't wanted or desirable and we, as a club, are not in as bad a situation as many," he added.

"There is no scenario where Accrington Stanley would not have a club or a great stadium."