Jack Harper leaves Scottish League Two side Albion Rovers after contract expires

Harper helped steer Albion Rovers clear of back-to-back relegations during his time at the club.

Kevin Harper has left Albion Rovers with immediate effect following the expiration of his contract.

Harper, 44, helped the Coatbridge side avoid relegation this season with a ninth-place finish, following a similar feat in the previous campaign.

However, despite the best efforts of the Scottish League Two side, Harper decided not to extend his contract.

"Kevin leaves the club with our best wishes as he continues his career away from Cliftonhill," said the club.

"The board of directors saw a great deal of potential in Kevin and were keen for him to extend his stay with us but we were unable to agree mutually acceptable terms.

"The board would like to place on record our sincere thanks for Kevin's hard-work, dedication and commitment to the club, particularly ensuring the retention of our league status.

"The board will now start working to find a suitable replacement for Kevin and will be making no further comment at this time."