Falkirk: Chairman Gary Deans blames collapse of reconstruction talks on 'cabal' of Premiership clubs

Falkirk were just one point behind Raith Rovers in the race for the League One title with eight games left when the season was finished early

A "small cabal" of Scottish Premiership clubs are to blame for bringing down league reconstructions plans, says Falkirk chairman Gary Deans.

A 15-strong panel, including Deans, had been set up to look at proposals but could not find consensus after the ballot to end the lower leagues.

Falkirk will stay in League One having missed out on the title, and promotion, by one point from Raith Rovers.

Deans shared his "anger" in a statement.

"Once again progress has been hampered by the short sightedness and self-preservation of a small cabal within Scotland's top division," he said, addressing the club's fans.

"You will share my anger at this latest injustice, the failed promises and the general mismanagement that has occurred at the top of Scottish football for many years."

The collapse of the talks also means Partick Thistle will be relegated from the Championship and Stranraer from League One, while Hearts will go down from the top flight if the Premiership season is ended early.

Six top-flight clubs are reported to have opposed a change to the leagues.

The news came just a day after Rangers released their dossier of evidence against the SPFL as they push for a vote in favour of an independent investigation on Tuesday at an EGM of clubs.

Deans, whose club votes against the plans to end the lower leagues, described the last few weeks in Scottish football as an "utter shambles" and added the club, along with other frustrated by the process, will now consider its options.

"The handling of this entire situation has been farcical ranging from the decisions made by the SPFL board to those clubs who have, what could only be charitably described as, misled and deceived," Deans added.

"The principle of 'do no harm' to Scottish football during the pandemic was thrown out of the window a long time ago and the decision taken today will cause harm to many clubs - Falkirk included."

'Dark day for Pyramid system'

Meanwhile the champions of the Highland League and Lowland League - Brora Rangers and Kelty Hearts - also criticised the breakdown of talks, which will deny both the chance to enter play-offs for a place in League Two.

Instead the fourth tier's bottom club Brechin City will be spared a two-legged tie with either Brora or Kelty for the right to play in the SPFL.

League Two clubs had previously said they would only vote for a structure of three leagues of 14 teams, denying Brora and Kelty a chance at promotion.

In a joint statement, the pair described it as a "dark moment" for the SFA pyramid scheme, adding the saga leaves a "sour taste".

"Naturally we will be seeking and taking advice on board and we will ask for some answers, mainly to the SPFL 4-way agreement rule whereby any change to the Pyramid play-off rule would have to be agreed by all 4 parties, the SFA, SPFL, SLFL and SHFL," the statement continued.

"We would very much like clarity on that rule."