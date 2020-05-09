Scottish gossip: Hearts, Hibernian, Rangers, Aberdeen, Ross, McInnes

From the section

Hibernian were one of six Premiership clubs to oppose league reconstruction, potentially sealing relegation for rivals Hearts(Daily Record).

Hearts owner Ann Budge will take time to consider her options - including legal action - as the club faces relegation (Edinburgh Evening News).

Former Hearts chairman George Foulkes insists the only option left is to declare the Premiership null and void (Scottish Sun).

Rangers interim deputy chairman John Bennett has condemned "attacks" on Ibrox chief Stewart Robertson by SPFL (The Times - subscription required).

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross is keen to keep hold of loan quartet Jason Naismith, Stephane Omeonga, Marc McNulty and Greg Docherty (The Scotsman).

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has is doubtful whether there is going to be European competition this year (Daily Record).