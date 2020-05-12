Johnny Russell: Scotland striker says SPFL & Dundee Utd holds appeal

Johnny Russell scored 46 goals in 120 Dundee United appearances

Scotland striker Johnny Russell would not rule out playing in the SPFL and says a return to first club Dundee United would be particularly appealing.

Russell, 30, is now in his third season with Major League Soccer outfit Sporting Kansas City.

He left Tannadice for Derby County in 2013 and has won 14 Scotland caps.

"I had a great relationship with the fans - hopefully at some point I will maybe get the chance to get myself there," Russell said of United.

"I wouldn't say I have got a desire to come back - I love it where I am - but I would never turn my nose up to come back and play in Scotland."

Russell's move to the United States at the age of 27 raised eyebrows but he is "delighted" with how it has turned out.

He has earned a recall to the Scotland squad and has thrived with his family in the American lifestyle.

Last summer, Russell's former Dundee United team-mate Gary Mackay-Steven left Aberdeen for New York City and another Scotland cap, Lewis Morgan, signed for Inter Miami from Celtic earlier this year.

"I said at the time that I felt it was the right decision," said Russell, whose thoughts were canvassed by his compatriots. "I think it has proved that way so far.

"A lot of people still have their opinion of the league but I think that is not really based on much knowledge."