Rangers chairman Douglas Park says club will pay for independent inquiry

Douglas Park (right) has replaced Dave King (centre) as Rangers chairman on an interim basis

Rangers will pay for an independent investigation into the SPFL's ballot to end the lower-league season should clubs vote for one, says interim chairman Douglas Park.

Clubs will decide on the Ibrox side's resolution calling for an inquiry on Tuesday.

The SPFL urged clubs to reject the plans in rebutting Rangers' dossier of evidence against them on Friday.

"Cost should never be a barrier to proper governance," Park said.

"If our resolution is passed on Tuesday we will be willing to fund the costs of an independent investigation covering the scope outlined in our resolution."

Rangers' requisition - which was backed by Hearts and Stranraer - needs the support of 32 of the other 41 members of the SPFL.

The league commissioned auditors Deloitte to conduct an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Dundee's belatedly decisive vote, but Rangers say the scope was "too narrow".

In their dossier sent out on Thursday, Rangers claim clubs were not told of a potential £10m liability to broadcasters and sponsors before they voted to end the lower leagues and give the SPFL board the authority to curtail the Premiership.

The SPFL said the allegation was "based on a complete misunderstanding of the situation" and, in urging members to reject plans for a probe, has maintained cost is an issue amid a challenging financial time for clubs.

In a wide-ranging Q&A, Park addressed multiple points and, when asked, said he was encouraged by the number of clubs who have offered their support to Rangers.

Another claim made by Rangers was that clubs were not told of "substantial problems" with league reconstruction.

Several clubs - including Hearts, Partick Thistle and Falkirk - have reacted angrily after talks on changes to the leagues collapsed when it emerged a consensus among top-flight clubs could not be agreed.

Park says the discussions on reshuffling of the leagues were "always going to fail."

"It was a distraction that was used to encourage support but would have failed regardless," he added.

"Clubs should have been told of the challenges reconstruction faced . We keep hearing the SPFL is the clubs, why the obsession with keeping information from them?

"Rangers were and remain open to discussions about reconstruction and acknowledge the growing mood for change across Scottish football."