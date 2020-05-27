Quiz: Name the UK stadiums to host European finals
-
- From the section Football
Some of European football's greatest and most memorable finals have been held in the United Kingdom.
But - on what would have been the date of this season's Europa League final - can you remember all 20 stadiums to host one?
We're counting the European Cup and the Champions League, the Uefa Cup, the European Cup Winners' Cup, the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, and the Super Cup and you've got five minutes...
Can you remember all the European finals held in the UK?
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20