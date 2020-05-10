Inverness CT: Highland club would testify to 'bullying and threats' in run up to SPFL vote

Inverness chief executive Scot Gardiner (right) signed the statement alleging "bullying and threats"

Inverness Caledonian Thistle say they will tell any independent inquiry about "bullying and threats" against them prior to April's SPFL vote to end the lower-league season.

A requisition by Rangers - backed by Hearts and Stranraer - for an inquiry will be put to clubs on Tuesday.

Championship club Inverness claim SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster knew of the alleged behaviour.

The SPFL provided no comment when asked for a response.

Speaking to BBC Scotland on Sunday before the Championship club released its statement, Doncaster said he had received no formal complaints of bullying.

He did however, say he was told of "robust exchanges" concerning the distribution of payments among Championship clubs.

"That is the sort of discussion you expect to go on," Doncaster said. "That's what happens when you've got these rough, tough business people involved in the game. That's wholly different from someone making a formal complaint or allegation of bullying, and that hasn't happened.

"I would encourage anyone who feels they've been bullied by anyone to come forward and report it. It'll be investigated and dealt with in the proper way."

Doncaster also said the SPFL had "absolutely" followed due process.

In response, Inverness say that they interpreted the discussions on 10 April as "threats and not robust conversations".

The Highland club - who finished second in the Championship after the league was curtailed - raised a number of concerns, including:

The size of the 15-strong panel set up to discuss league reconstruction, describing the collapse of talks as "inevitable as it was depressing"

The time allotted for clubs to consider the SPFL's resolution to curtail the leagues, stating it was "presented as the only option" with clubs effectively voting under "financial duress"

The actions of Dundee and the circumstances surrounding their belated and decisive change from a no vote to a yes vote, saying their conduct "raises serious questions".

Rangers' requisition needs the backing of 32 of the other 41 SPFL clubs to pass and an inquiry to be held.

The SPFL has already commissioned auditors Deloitte to investigate the circumstances of Dundee's ballot, which found "no evidence of improper behaviour" on the part of the league's staff and executive.

"Tuesday will bring forward the next stage of this process when all 42 clubs will vote again," the Inverness statement said.

"This time on a straightforward resolution re: an independent investigation with perhaps the last opportunity to discover how and why things went so badly wrong from the beginning and who was responsible.

"But please be assured that ICTFC will move forward regardless of how that vote goes. One thing is certain, with regards to the governance and leadership of the SPFL, we all deserve better."