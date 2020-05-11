Sportscene Classics: Aberdeen glory & memorable Edinburgh derbies
- From the section Scottish
Aberdeen's domestic success under Alex Ferguson during the 1980s will be the focus of Sportscene's Scottish Football Classics on Friday at 19:00 BST.
The programme has been rescheduled from Sunday after a BBC News special was broadcast to cover the latest around government measures on coronavirus.
And this coming Sunday at 19:15 BST, you can watch highlights of some of the most memorable Edinburgh derbies.
These include big wins for Hearts and Hibernian and a dramatic draw.
Both programmes will also be available on the BBC Sport website.