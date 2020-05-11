Partick Thistle will vote for SPFL inquiry after season-ending ballot

Partick Thistle are set to be in League One when football resumes

Partick Thistle will back an inquiry into the SPFL's vote to call the lower leagues, saying "to do nothing risks leaving our game fatally wounded".

Thistle were relegated from the Scottish Championship following the decision to declare the campaign over.

The 42 SPFL clubs will be balloted at an EGM on Tuesday, which was called after Rangers - backed by Hearts and Stranraer - put forward a requisition.

Thistle chief executive Gerry Britton said it is not about "picking sides".

He added: "It is a way for Scottish football to find a way out of the situation it has found itself in since 8 April.

"Unless something is done urgently to deal with the obvious breakdown in trust between parties, football in this country may never fully recover.

"That's why we will vote 'yes' to an independent investigation. To do nothing risks leaving our game fatally wounded."

In a statement on Saturday, Thistle criticised the "selfish behaviour" of top-flight clubs, who opted to reject any league reconstruction for next season.

However, Britton said the decision was "taken last week before events unfolded around reconstruction".

Thistle also criticised the league for its input into the process, and chairman Jacqui Low wrote to her SPFL counterpart, Murdoch MacLennan, to raise concerns.