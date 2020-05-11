Women's Super League: Decision over season could be another two weeks away

Third-placed Arsenal and leaders Manchester City, along with second-placed Chelsea, are challenging for this season's Women's Super League title

A decision on how the Women's Super League season will be resolved may not be made until the final week of May.

WSL and Women's Championship clubs are set for a meeting with the Football Association on Tuesday.

But consultations between key stakeholders in the women's game and the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport continue.

On Monday, the government said no professional sport will be staged in England until at least 1 June.

That announcement does not rule out a possible return for the WSL - behind closed doors - from June, and BBC Sport learned in April of one proposal that could see all 45 remaining top-flight fixtures played over six weeks at one central venue.

Senior figures at a number of top women's clubs have told BBC Sport they have reservations about whether player and staff safety could be guaranteed if the season was to resume and are hoping to be given more detail during Tuesday's latest conference call.

There are also understood to be some concerns about the viability of the vast scale of testing for Covid-19 that would need to be carried out in order to complete the campaign.

But others in the game passionately want to see the campaign brought to a conclusion on the pitch and a final decision on whether to play on - and how - is more likely to be taken next week or in the week commencing 25 May.

Since 13 March's suspension of elite football across the country, the FA - which runs England's women's leagues - has been determined to try to finish the season if safe to do so.

Meanwhile, the men's Premier League is set for a decisive few days in establishing whether it is possible to resume and complete the current season, BBC Sports editor Dan Roan writes, while the seasons in men's League One and League Two could reportedly be cancelled by the end of this week.

The 2019-20 campaigns in tiers three to seven of the English women's game were formally declared null and void on 9 April.

There have been no matches played in the WSL since 23 February, with the Women's Continental League Cup final and then England's participation March's invitational SheBelieves Cup tournament preceding the suspension of elite sport.

Many of the top women's leagues across Europe have come to differing conclusions, with France and Spain's top tiers having both cancelled the remainder of their seasons, while contrastingly Germany's Frauen Bundesliga proposed restarting play on 29 May in a statement earlier on Monday.

In England's top tier, Manchester City hold a one-point lead at the top of the table but second-placed Chelsea and third-place Arsenal, who are three points further back, both have a game in hand.

That makes the title race significantly more complicated than in the men's Premier League, where Liverpool are 25 points clear at the summit.

Meanwhile, the Reds' Women are bottom of the WSL in the only relegation spot, one point adrift of 11th-placed Birmingham, but the Merseyside club have played one game more than the Blues, while Aston Villa are six points clear at the top of the Championship with six games remaining.