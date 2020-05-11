Dunfermline chairman Ross McArthur denies Inverness 'bullying' claims

Ross McArthur (left) says it is "clearly apparent" he is the board member being accused

Inverness Caledonian Thistle's claims of "bullying and threats" by an SPFL board member have been denied by Dunfermline Athletic's Ross McArthur.

Chairman McArthur says it is "clearly apparent" he is the person being accused by the Fife club's Scottish Championship rivals.

He says it is "not only regrettable but extremely embarrassing" that he feels he needs to "put the record straight".

Inverness alleged that "threats" had been made to them in a WhatsApp group.

McArthur denied that and said other Championship clubs would confirm it was the "behaviour of Inverness that has continually been aggressive and confrontational" prior to April's SPFL vote to end the lower-league season.

He also said that he was speaking in that group as Dunfermline chairman, rather than as an SPFL board member.

"It most certainly wasn't a threat," he said. "Simply a potential consequence of their action not to back the SPFL resolution currently put in front of them, in favour of a counter-resolution which was being mooted at that time."