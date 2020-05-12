Scottish gossip: Inverness CT, SPFL, Doncaster, Celtic, St Mirren, Rangers, Hibs, Hearts

Inverness CT attempted to 'null and void' the entire league season across all four Scottish divisions, according to a group of Championship clubs. ICT chief executive Scot Gardiner's alternative plan to the SPFL resolution to call the season would have seen no relegation for Hearts, Partick Thistle and Stranraer.

The plan would have cost ICT £175,000 and also potentially stop Celtic, Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers from being crowned champions of their respective divisions. (Daily Record)

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster says today's vote on whether to have an independent inquiry into the calling of the lower league season is detracting from focusing on football's potential return. "The key problem is that it's such a distraction from what should be the day job." (Scottish Sun)

Celtic have ordered all their foreign players to return to Scotland no later than next week to begin preparations for Scottish football's restart. Eight of the current first-team squad returned to their respective homelands to stay with their families during lockdown. (Daily Record)

Brechin City have denied claims that chairman Ken Ferguson called League Two clubs to get them to change their vote on an SPFL resolution. Rangers submitted a lengthy dossier to all member clubs with their evidence, with one of their allegations relating to Brechin. (Daily Record)

Former St Mirren manager Oran Kearney would like a second crack at Scottish football. The Coleraine manager, whose spell with the Buddies lasted less than a year, said: "I can't rule out a return if another offer was to come in the future." (Scottish Sun)

Former Hibernian midfielder Paul Kane insists the Premiershipshould be played to a finish so Hearts can officially rubber stamp their relegation."I want it to be down to football that they are relegated, not because the season was finished eight games early," says Kane. (Daily Record)

Rangers will hold personal agendas for years to come if their call for an independent review is rejected by SPFL clubs, according to former Celtic striker and now pundit Charlie Nicholas. (Scottish Sun)

Partick Thistle have confirmed they will vote in favour of Rangers' call for an independent investigation into the SPFL. (Herald)