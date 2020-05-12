SPFL clubs vote against independent investigation into April vote

SPFL clubs have voted against an independent investigation into April's vote to end the lower-league season.

Rangers, backed by Hearts and Stranraer, called Tuesday's EGM and the support of 32 of the 42 clubs was needed for the resolution to pass.

Thirteen clubs, including four in the Premiership, backed an investigation, 27 were against and two abstained.

Aberdeen, Partick Thistle and Stenhousemuir had publicly backed the resolution.

And Falkirk and Inverness CT, who have missed out on possible promotion, had criticised the league body.

After coronavirus caused the suspension of football in March, clubs were balloted about ending the Championship and Leagues One and Two and awarding titles on an average points basis. The resolution also proposed giving the SPFL board the option to curtail the Premiership if it deems the 49 outstanding fixtures cannot be played.

Dundee had submitted a no vote which the league initially said was never received, before changing to a yes. Had Dundee voted no, the resolution would not have passed.

SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan said after the result of Tuesday's ballot about Rangers, Hearts and Stranraer's call for an independent investigation: "The last few weeks have been bruising ones for many people in our game.

"Far too many words have been spoken and written which have sown anger and division amongst clubs. That is a matter of the deepest regret to very many people in our game, myself included.

"I know those who proposed this resolution will be disappointed, but I trust that everyone involved, on both sides of this argument, will now respect the clear, democratic and decisive result we have seen today and allow our game to move forward together.

"The overwhelming majority of clubs voted to oppose this resolution and it's now incumbent on all clubs to put their differences aside, otherwise we will all suffer together.

"I have taken careful note of the concerns expressed by the minority of clubs which voted in favour and when we are back to playing football in a safe environment, I will bring clubs together to discuss the lessons learned.

"In reality, we must do everything humanly possible to get games back up and running by the end of July. We simply cannot afford the distraction of further infighting or legal challenges.

"I'm sure we can all agree that the quicker we get back to playing football, the better."