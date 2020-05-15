World Cup Rewind - watch England v Argentina from 1998 World Cup

An 18-year-old Michael Owen was just bursting onto the scene

Get ready to rock the double denim (or your tracksuit) and unwrap your Snickers - we're jumping on the Eurotunnel and going back to 1998.

France were hosting the World Cup for the first time and the European time zone meant there were plenty of parties (think 2018 if you're a youngster).

Fatboy Slim topped the charts, Doctor Dolittle was the new must-see film and a reversioned Three Lions was blaring out around the country.

To take you right back there, we'll show you England's last-16 match against Argentina from 13:00 BST on Sunday, 17 May.

You'll be able to watch on the BBC Sport website, Red Button and iPlayer and follow live text commentary from 12:45 BST on the BBC Sport website and app.

Here's why you should watch.

Owen's superb solo goal

Ah, the "the baby-faced assassin" as then-manager Glenn Hoddle referred to him.

Michael Owen had already made history by becoming England's youngest ever player and goalscorer at a World Cup before this last-16 tie.

He also won the penalty, earlier in this game, that allowed Alan Shearer to pull Hoddle's side level.

But, when he picked the ball up around 40 yards from goal, wow.

The Argentina defence couldn't deal with his raw pace, he'd already left Jose Chamot trailing when he side-stepped Roberto Alaya like he wasn't there, and then the finish - magnificent.

Beckham's moment of madness

David Beckham was sent off after kicking out at future Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone

David Beckham was never far from the headlines.

Having played in all the qualifying games, the Manchester United midfielder was expected to form a key part of England's midfield but didn't start their first two games with Hoddle suggesting he was not entirely focused on the tournament.

Beckham responded as you'd want any top professional to do by scoring his first England goal in their final group game against Colombia and therefore kept his starting place for the Argentina game.

He'd already played the pass - playing from central midfield - that set up Owen's goal when a moment of madness ensued.

Having been fouled from behind by Diego Simeone, Beckham kicked out at the future Atletico Madrid boss.

The Argentine didn't help Beckham's cause with his reaction, while his team-mates surrounded referee Kim Milton Nielsen from Denmark, but Beckham's red card left England playing the majority of the second half with 10 men.

Campbell's late winner ruled out

Despite being a man light for the second period, England almost won at the end.

With nine minutes left on the clock, Sol Campbell rose highest to meet a Darren Anderton corner and head past Carlos Roa.

Off he wheeled in celebration, the whole England bench were up - some on the pitch - but referee Nielsen had blown for a foul.

He adjudged Shearer had elbowed Roa while challenging for the ball (keepers were protected in 1998 too).

More shootout woe

Carlos Roa saved two of England's five penalties

Having suffered penalty shootout pain against West Germany at the World Cup in 1990 and against Germany at Euro '96, this tournament was no different.

What is it about England and penalty shootouts?

Maybe it was a mental issue this time.

The same group of players had lost a shootout in the King Hassan II tournament, which acted as a warm-up to this tournament, against Belgium so their preparation wasn't exactly ideal.