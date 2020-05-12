Morgan Gibbs-White: Wolves midfielder facing disciplinary action after alleged lockdown breach
-
- From the section Wolves
England Under-21 midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White is facing disciplinary action by Wolverhampton Wanderers after pictures emerged of him apparently breaking coronavirus lockdown rules.
Footage was posted on Snapchat of Gibbs-White, 20, attending a party in central London with friends last week.
Wolves say they are dealing with the matter internally.
In March, Gibbs-White urged his 59,000 Instagram followers to stay at home and to "do our bit to support the NHS".
Footballers to have breached lockdown guidelines
- Manchester City defender Kyle Walker was reported to have hosted a party involving two sex workers and then travelled to South Yorkshire to visit his sister and parents at different addresses. He has written to some of the club's supporters to apologise.
- Everton striker Moise Kean is set to be disciplined by the club after being filmed at a house party.
- Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish was pictured at the scene of a car crash, after going to "see a friend". He apologised and said he was "deeply embarrassed".
- Tottenham's Serge Aurier and Moussa Sissoko apologised for training together despite the coronavirus restrictions.
- Spurs manager Jose Mourinho "accepted his actions were not in line with protocol" after being pictured holding a one-on-one training session in a park with midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.
- Arsenal spoke to all their players after Alexandre Lacazette, David Luiz, Nicolas Pepe and Granit Xhaka were pictured breaking social distancing guidelines.
- Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount was pictured having a kickabout with West Ham's Declan Rice despite team-mate Callum Hudson-Odoi testing positive for coronavirus and Mount being told to self-isolate for 14 days.