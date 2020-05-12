Morgan Gibbs-White: Wolves midfielder facing disciplinary action after alleged lockdown breach

From the section

Gibbs-White has made four Premier League appearances for Wolves this season

England Under-21 midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White is facing disciplinary action by Wolverhampton Wanderers after pictures emerged of him apparently breaking coronavirus lockdown rules.

Footage was posted on Snapchat of Gibbs-White, 20, attending a party in central London with friends last week.

Wolves say they are dealing with the matter internally.

In March, Gibbs-White urged his 59,000 Instagram followers to stay at home and to "do our bit to support the NHS".

