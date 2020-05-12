Amiens start legal case after French Ligue 1 relegation

Amiens were four points adrift of safety when the season was ended

Amiens have started legal proceedings for their "unjust" relegation after France's Ligue 1 season was ended early because of the coronavirus crisis.

Paris St-Germain were awarded the title last month, with Amiens and Toulouse relegated, after the French government cancelled the 2019-20 sporting season.

Amiens were 19th in the table, four points behind Nimes and 10 points ahead of Toulouse, with 10 games to play.

Club president Bernard Joannin said they would fight the "unfair decision".

He said in a news conference: "We find that this decision goes against sporting fairness. The decision is a punishment from the league. It is unjust.

"We have been forced into fighting, into going to court to try to overturn this unfair decision."

Earlier this month, Amiens launched a petition asking that the league's governing body, Ligue de Football Professionnel, reconsider its decision to relegate the two sides and instead have 22 teams instead of 20 in the top division in 2020-21.

This would include Lorient and Lens, who have been promoted from Ligue 2.

Club lawyer Christophe Bertrand said: "We are not contesting the decision to stop the season. That is not really the object of these proceedings. It would be a bit inappropriate.

"However, what we are contesting are the consequences of the decisions that were taken."