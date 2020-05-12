Premier League clubs confident neutral venues stance to be reversed
Premier League clubs are increasingly optimistic the demand for games to be played at neutral venues if the season resumes will be reversed.
A majority of clubs expressed their opposition to the concept at a meeting on Monday.
But it is understood productive talks have since been held with authorities.
While there is still work to be done to reach a satisfactory conclusion, one source said nothing suggested so far appears insurmountable.
Even prior to the Premier League meeting, some clubs were confident their supporters would heed a request to stay away from stadiums and they are happy to reinforce the message if required.
Mark Roberts, the head of the UK's football police unit, was part of a conference call that also included representatives of the Premier League.
He said: "Following a positive meeting between police, government and football on Monday night, we will be jointly exploring a range of options to identify a way forward, which minimises any risks to public safety and unnecessary pressure on public services, but facilitates a sensible restart to the season, to support the economic and morale benefits associated with the sport."