Scottish gossip: SPFL, Doncaster, Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Motherwell

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster has extended an olive branch to Rangers in an effort for Scottish football to recover from coronavirus. Doncaster made the move after clubs voted against Rangers' call an independent inquiry into the vote to call the season. (Daily Record)

However, Rangers won't back down in their fight against the SPFL. The Ibrox club are assessing their options after failing to secure sufficient votes to force an independent inquiry into the SPFL's board and executive. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers could have overhauled Premiership leaders Celtic's 13-point lead in the title race, according to former Ibrox midfielder Gavin Rae. "As hard as it sounds and far away as they were, there is still a chance," he says. (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen still harbour "real concerns" over SPFL transparency as they insist their vote for an inquiry had nothing to do with Rangers, according to Dons chairman Dave Cormack. (Daily Record)

Striker Jermain Defoe believes that it's "only a matter of time" before Rangers break Celtic's stranglehold on the Premiership title. (Herald)

Motherwell goalkeeper Mark Gillespie admits his future is "up in the air" amid speculation linking him with a move to Newcastle. "Clubs, players, managers don't know what's coming next week never mind next season," he says. "Once it becomes clear where the leagues stand and things like that there will be conversations to be had." (Daily Record)