Livingston criticise SPFL decision & confirm inquiry support

Livingston stand to finish fifth in the Premiership

Livingston say that it is "simply unbelievable" clubs are being relegated and others denied a chance at promotion by the calling of the Scottish leagues.

The Premiership club confirmed they voted in favour of an independent investigation into the circumstances behind the ballot to end the season.

The lower-league campaigns have already been declared, with the top-flight expected to follow suit shortly.

"The impact could hamper teams for many years to come," Livingston said.

Uefa have asked associations to either declare their campaigns or lay out resumption plans by 25 May.

However, Motherwell have said "there are now no credible voices" arguing that the outstanding Premiership games can be completed.

Should the SPFL board opt to call the league, Celtic would be crowned and Hearts would be relegated.

However, Livingston say an inquiry into the process to decide that is "paramount to offer a level of transparency" and would be the "first hurdle" to bringing clubs together amid the "trust issues" of recent weeks.

"When finished, and with clarity provided, this would allow us all to get on with the task in hand which is saving our football clubs with collective action," they said.

The West Lothian club, who stand to finish fifth in the Premiership, are also "disappointed" that league reconstruction talks faltered.

They say they supported the SPFL's resolution to declare the season on the understanding that reconfiguring the league was a "distinct possibility".

However, they said the "massive amount of time and energy" invested in looking at plans "didn't receive the respect it so deserved" and was "far too briskly dealt with".

"We had an opportunity collectively to change the landscape of Scottish football, while embracing change and bringing a competitive edge," they said.

"Instead, we have failed to grasp the bigger picture and repair the trust breakdown that has been allowed to manifest for weeks if not longer."