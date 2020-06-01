BBC Sport Euros Rewind: How and when to watch classic matches this summer

Relive classic Euros moments across the BBC this summer

We will have to wait another 12 months for Euro 2020 but the BBC is going to make sure you still get your tournament fix this summer.

For three weeks from 6 June to 28 June, join Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan and Mark Chapman for Euros Rewind, as we bring you a series of classic European Championship group matches, followed by some of the tournament's iconic knockout games.

You can enjoy the magic of Zinedine Zidane, the brilliance of Gareth Bale, Paul Gascoigne in his prime and a scintillating Wayne Rooney - to name just a few.

Classic matches will be available to watch across BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Alongside the scheduled games, there is also a chance for you to vote for your favourite Euros final, with the top three being played in full over the last weekend of June.

Details on how to cast your vote and the top 10 finals to choose from will be live on the BBC Sport website soon.

All times BST and subject to change at short notice.

Classic group-stage matches

Saturday, 6 June

Match: England v Scotland

Tournament: Euro 96

What channel is it on? BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Time to tune in: 13:15-15:30

Why should I watch? After an underwhelming draw with Switzerland in their opening match, the Three Lions came into this game under pressure. Midfielder Paul Gascoigne had been substituted as England struggled in the second half against the Swiss, and was fearful of losing his place for this match. But manager Terry Venables kept faith with him, aware that Gazza was the England player most likely to produce a moment of magic.

Scotland, meanwhile, had been buoyed by their draw against the Netherlands. Though underdogs, they were dreaming of a first Wembley win since 1981.

In case you missed it: Replay available 19:30-21:45 on the BBC Red Button

Anything else on offer? In the final episode of the Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast. Gary Lineker, Ian Wright and Alan Shearer choose their top 10 international moments.

What channel is it on? BBC One and BBC iPlayer. You can also listen and download from the BBC Sounds app

Time to tune in: 22:20-23:00

Sunday, 7 June

Gareth Bale scored with Wales' first shot on target at a European Championship finals, against Slovakia at Euro 2016

Match: Wales v Slovakia

Tournament: Euro 2016

What channel is it on? BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Time to tune in: 13:50-15:50

Why should I watch? While Wales may have lacked tournament pedigree, there was plenty of talent in Chris Coleman's squad, which featured Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale and midfield playmaker Aaron Ramsey, then with Arsenal.

Slovakia were also playing their first game at a European Championship, but many of their team had impressed at the 2010 World Cup, when they sensationally eliminated 2006 champions Italy. Their starting line-up in Bordeaux included star midfielder Marek Hamsik and defensive stalwart Martin Skrtel.

In case you missed it: Replay 19:15-21:15 on BBC Red Button

Anything else on offer? There's another chance to watch the documentary Alan Shearer Euro 96: When Football Came Home, as the tournament's Golden Boot winner meets former team-mates, such as Gascoigne and Teddy Sheringham and then manager Venables to recount hosts England's run to the semi-finals.

What channel is it on? BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Time to tune in: 22:30-23:30

Monday, 8 June

Media playback is not supported on this device Archive: Yugoslavia v Spain - Euro 2000

Match: Yugoslavia v Spain

Tournament: Euro 2000

What channel is it on? BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Time to tune in: 14:15-16:15

Why should I watch? Two decades ago Spain were widely considered talented underachievers and defeat by Norway in their opening game meant they had to win this match to guarantee progression to the quarter-finals.

Spain could call upon outstanding players such as Pep Guardiola and Raul, but would they hold their nerve against a Yugoslavia side that had already racked up four goals in their opening two matches?

In case you missed it: Replay 21:00-23:00 on BBC Red Button

Tuesday, 9 June

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill made five changes and dropped top scorer Kyle Lafferty to the substitutes' bench for the match against Ukraine

Match: Ukraine v Northern Ireland

Tournament: Euro 2016

What channel is it on? BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Time to tune in: 14:15-16:15

Why should I watch? It was Northern Ireland's first major tournament since the 1986 World Cup, and qualification was all the more remarkable given many of Michael O'Neill's squad played their club football in England's lower leagues. Defeat by Poland in their opening group game had proved a reality check and, with Germany still to come, this was effectively a must-win match.

In case you missed it: Replay 21:00-22:50 on BBC Red Button

Wednesday, 10 June

Media playback is not supported on this device Archive: Sweden v England - Euro 2012

Match: Sweden v England

Tournament: Euro 2012

What channel is it on? BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Time to tune in: 14:15-16:15

Why should I watch? England boss Roy Hodgson had only been appointed a month earlier, filling the void left by Fabio Capello's resignation. His task was complicated by a suspension for star forward Wayne Rooney, so towering striker Andy Carroll instead led the line in this game. A 1-1 draw with France in their first match had provided some encouragement, and meant victory against Sweden would leave the Three Lions in charge of their own fate.

The Swedes knew defeat in Kiev would send them out - they were pinning their hopes on brilliant centre-forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

In case missed it: Replay 2100-2300 on BBC Red Button

Thursday, 11 June

Media playback is not supported on this device Archive: Netherlands v Czech Republic - Euro 2004

Match: Netherlands v Czech Republic

Tournament: Euro 2004

What channel is it on? BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Time to tune in: 14:15-16:15

Why should I watch? The Netherlands had surprisingly failed to qualify for the 2002 World Cup, but they sent a star-studded squad to Portugal for this tournament, including attacking talents such as Arjen Robben and Ruud van Nistelrooy.

The Czech Republic had finished as runners-up at Euro 96 but arguably had a stronger squad at this tournament. Midfielder and captain Pavel Nedved was at the peak of his powers, Petr Cech and Tomas Rosicky were emerging as stars, while striker Milan Baros - then with Liverpool - was in deadly form that summer.

In case you missed it: Replay 21:00-23:00 on BBC Red Button

Friday, 12 June

Media playback is not supported on this device Archive: Hungary v Portugal - Euro 2016

Match: Hungary v Portugal

Tournament: Euro 2016

What channel is it on? BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Time to tune in: 14:15-16:15

Why should I watch? Portugal had been wasteful in their first two games, both of which they drew, scoring with just one of their 49 attempts at goal. Star forward Cristiano Ronaldo had yet to score, and had thrown a reporter's microphone into a river when questioned during a team stroll before this match. He was aiming to become the first man to score in four different European Championship finals.

Hungary were taking part at the Euros for the first time since 1972, and had proved one of the tournament's surprise packages. While already assured of a place in the next round, they still had the incentive of winning their group - and claiming a famous scalp - at the Stade de Lyon.

In case you missed it: Replay 19:00-21:00 on BBC Red Button

Saturday, 13 June

England only needed a point against Guus Hiddink's Netherlands to top Group A and progress to the quarter-finals of Euro 96

Match: England v Netherlands

Tournament: Euro 96

What channel is it on? BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Time to tune in: 13:15-15:05

Why should I watch? Relive one of England's finest performances as they took on a talented Netherlands team at Wembley in the group stages of Euro 96.

England's attacking display was spearheaded by strikers Alan Shearer and Teddy Sheringham against a Dutch side featuring Dennis Bergkamp, Clarence Seedorf and Patrick Kluivert.

The winners would top Group A and progress into the quarter-finals undefeated.

In case you missed it: Replay 18:55-21:10 on BBC Red Button

Sunday, 14 June

Wales had beaten Slovakia while England drew with Russia in their respective opening group games at Euro 2016

Match: England v Wales

Tournament: Euro 2016

What channel is it on? BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Time to tune in: 14:15-16:30

Why should I watch? When bitter rivals England and Wales faced each other in Lens on a Thursday afternoon, millions of fans tuned in to watch both sides bidding to make the knockout stages.

Wales were buoyed by a win against Slovakia in their opening match, as they sought a first victory over England since 1984 knowing it would guarantee their qualification to the last 16.

England had drawn with Russia five days earlier and were in desperate need of a win to ignite their tournament and ease the pressure on beleaguered manager Roy Hodgson.

In case you missed it: Replay 19:00-21:30 on BBC Red Button

Monday, 15 June

Media playback is not supported on this device Archive: Netherlands v France - Euro 2008

Match: Netherlands v France

Tournament: Euro 2008

What channel is it on? BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Time to tune in: 14:15-16:15

Why should I watch? France had reached the World Cup final two years earlier, a game often remembered for Zinedine Zidane's headbutt and red card. Zidane had since retired and France were drawn in the toughest group alongside the Netherlands, World Cup holders Italy and Romania.

Opponents the Netherlands knew this would be their last tournament under boss Marco van Basten because he had already signed a deal to take over at Ajax later in the summer.

France, champions eight years earlier, had been held by Romania in their opening match and would face elimination with defeat by the Dutch.

The Netherlands started their tournament by dismantling Italy 3-0, with Van Basten winning plaudits for his attacking tactics.

In case you missed it: Replay 19:00-21:00 on BBC Red Button

Tuesday, 16 June

Following his impressive display at Euro 2004, Wayne Rooney signed for Manchester United from Everton in a £27m deal

Match: England v Croatia

Tournament: Euro 2004

What channel is it on? BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Time to tune in: 14:15-16:15

Why should I watch? England flew out to Greece with high hopes. Led by Sven-Goran Eriksson, they had a squad full of talent, including captain David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Michael Owen. But all eyes were on an 18-year-old Wayne Rooney, whose strength, enthusiasm and fearlessness looked set to light up the tournament.

Despite a disappointing opening loss to Euro 2000 champions France, Rooney took centre stage in their second game against Switzerland, scoring twice in a 3-0 win.

Confidence was high heading into the group decider against Croatia, even though for a seventh international tournament in a row, England needed to get a result from their final group game.

In case you missed it: Replay 19:00-21:00 on BBC Red Button

Classic quarter-finals

Wednesday, 17 June

Germany had never beaten Italy in a major tournament going into their semi-final showdown at Euro 2016

Match: Germany v Italy

Tournament: Euro 2016

What channel is it on? BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Time to tune in: 14:15-17:00

Why should I watch? Joachim Low's World Cup holders Germany looked on course for victory in normal time against Italy when Mesut Ozil rounded off a slick build-up with Mario Gomez and Jonas Hector to score at the near post in the 65th minute.

Italy did not flinch, however, and after Germany defender Jerome Boateng needlessly handled, Leonardo Bonucci scored the first penalty of his career with 12 minutes left to level the tie.

The penalty shootout was a thriller, with 18 spot-kicks taken in total.

In case you missed it: Replay 19:00-21:45 on BBC Red Button

Thursday, 18 June

France and Spain had a similar group campaign at Euro 2000, winning two games and losing one on their way to the knockout stages

Match: France v Spain

Tournament: Euro 2000

What channel is it on? BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Time to tune in: 14:15-16:15

Why should I watch? This quarter-final pitted reigning world champions France against Spain for the first time since the European Championship final in Paris in 1984.

The familiar face of current Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola featured for Spain, who had needed a dramatic comeback against Yugoslavia in their final group game to qualify for the knockout stages.

France had a star-studded team featuring the likes of Zidane and a young Thierry Henry. Roger Lemerre's side had qualified with a game to go in the group stage, but then played a weakened team in their third match against the Netherlands and lost.

In case you missed it: Replay 19:00-21:00 on BBC Red Button

Friday, 19 June

Euro 2008 was Luiz Felipe Scolari's final tournament as Portugal boss, as the Brazilian took the job as the new Chelsea manager after the championship

Match: Germany v Portugal

Tournament: Euro 2008

What channel is it on? BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Time to tune in: 14:15-16:05

Why should I watch? Portugal qualified for the last eight following two wins from their opening two group games against Turkey and the Czech Republic, meaning they could rest a host of first-team regulars in their final match against Switzerland in preparation for the knockout phases.

For Germany, the route to the quarter-finals was not as smooth. Defeat by Croatia meant Joachim Low's side had to rely on a Michael Ballack rocket against Austria in their final group tie to go through.

Portugal manager Luiz Felipe Scolari had warned before the quarter-final that his team's lack of height might be exposed by a physically superior German side. Would the Brazilian boss be proved right in Basel?

In case you missed it: Replay 19:00-20:50 on BBC Red Button

Saturday, 20 June

Media playback is not supported on this device Archive: Portugal v England - Euro 2004

Match: Portugal v England

Tournament: Euro 2004

What channel is it on? BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Time to tune in: 13:15-16:00

Why should I watch? The quarter-final may have taken place in Portugal's capital city of Lisbon, but the Estadio da Luz was a sea of England fans and flags when the two sides met for a place in the semi-finals.

The hype surrounding Rooney was at fever pitch after the 18-year-old Everton striker had scored four goals during England's run to the knockout stages, the hopes of the so-called "golden generation" resting on his shoulders.

Owen gave England the perfect start - but for manager Sven-Goran Eriksson and the watching Three Lions fans, a night of high drama and controversy was only just beginning.

In case you missed it: Replay 19:00-21:30 on BBC Red Button

Sunday, 21 June

Media playback is not supported on this device Archive: Wales v Belgium - Euro 2016

Match: Wales v Belgium

Tournament: Euro 2016

What channel is it on? BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Time to tune in: 14:15-16:15

Why should I watch? A rugby-loving nation turned football mad when Wales defied the odds to reach the quarter-finals of a major tournament for the first time since the 1958 World Cup.

After overcoming Northern Ireland in a tense last-16 encounter with just one shot on target, highly fancied Belgium were the next hurdle for Real Madrid forward Bale and co to overcome.

Seen as the most promising Belgium squad since Guy Thys' 1980 European Championship runners-up, the Red Devils had swept aside Hungary 4-0 to reach the last eight, with Chelsea's Eden Hazard scoring a dazzling solo goal.

In case you missed it: Replay 19:00-21:15 on BBC Red Button

Classic semi-finals

The Netherlands line-up included the likes of Dennis Bergkamp, Ruud Gullit and Marco van Basten for the semi-final against underdogs Denmark at Euro 92

Monday, 22 June

Match: Netherlands v Denmark

Tournament: Euro 92

What channel is it on? BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Time to tune in: 14:15-17:00

Why should I watch? Denmark were given just over a week's notice to get a squad prepared for Euro 92, their surprise inclusion confirmed after Yugoslavia, in a state of civil war, were not allowed to participate in the tournament.

In one of the greatest underdog stories, the Danes held England to a draw and upset France to set up an unlikely semi-final against defending champions the Netherlands.

The Dutch were heavy favourites to reach what many people saw as a dream final against rivals Germany, after cruising through the group stage in the eight-team tournament.

In case you missed it: Replay 19:00-21:45 on BBC Red Button

Tuesday, 23 June

Media playback is not supported on this device Archive: Germany v Italy - Euro 2012

Match: Germany v Italy

Tournament: Euro 2012

What channel is it on? BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Time to tune in: 14:15-16:15

Why should I watch? Germany were in dominant form during their Euro 2012 campaign, recording three wins out of three to top Group B and scoring three goals in 13 minutes to see off Greece 4-2 in their quarter-final in Gdansk.

Italy had a lacklustre start to their tournament by comparison, registering two draws against Spain and Croatia and needing a win against the Republic of Ireland to qualify second in Group C.

After enduring a goalless 120 minutes of football against England in the quarter-finals and needing a penalty shootout to dump Roy Hodgson's side out, Italy were given underdog status against a Germany team favourites to reach back-to-back finals.

In case you missed it: Replay 19:00-21:00 on BBC Red Button

Wednesday, 24 June

The golden goal rule was in effect when France and Portugal's semi-final headed into extra time

Match: France v Portugal

Tournament: Euro 2000

What channel is it on? BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Time to tune in: 14:15-16:30

Why should I watch? France were marching towards greatness at Euro 2000, having lifted the Wold Cup on home soil two years earlier.

Roger Lemerre's squad was built around the talent and experience of Laurent Blanc, Marcel Desailly and Didier Deschamps, and the excellence of a peaking Zidane.

Portugal were unbeaten on their way to the semi-finals, disposing of England and Germany in the group stages and brushing past Turkey in the quarter-finals thanks to the attacking threat of Luis Figo, Manuel Rui Costa and Nuno Gomes.

In case you missed it: Replay 19:00-21:30 on BBC Red Button

Saturday, 27 June

In a replay of the 1990 World Cup semi-final, England once again faced Germany in the last four of a major tournament

Match: England v Germany

Tournament: Euro 96

What channel is it on? BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Time to tune in: 13:15-15:55

Why should I watch? During the long, hot summer of 1996, "football's coming home" was the chant heard on every England fan's lips.

After a stuttering opening draw against Switzerland, Terry Venables' Three Lions came to life in the group stages, picking up famous victories against Scotland and the Netherlands, before penalty shootout demons were put to bed with the stroke of Stuart Pearce's left boot against Spain in the quarter-finals.

Just one team stood in the way of England progressing to the final of a major tournament for the first time since winning the World Cup on home soil in 1966. Old rivals Germany.

In case you missed it: Replay 19:00-21:30 on BBC Red Button

Classic finals

Thursday, 25 June

Match: Third-placed match from our classic finals vote.

What channel is it on? BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Time to tune in: 14:15-16:45

In case you missed it: Replay 19:00-21:30 on BBC Red Button

Friday, 26 June

Match: Second-placed match from our classic finals vote.

What channel is it on? BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Time to tune in: 14:15-16:45

In case you missed it: Replay 19:00-21:30 on BBC Red Button

Sunday, 28 June

Match: Winner of our classic finals vote.

What channel is it on? BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Time to tune in: 14:15-16:15

Anything else on offer? There's another chance to watch the documentary Thierry Henry: My France, My Euros, as the former France striker looks at the stories of Euros gone by and the cultural impact football has across Europe.

What channel is it on? BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Time to tune in: 22:30-23:30