Irish Premiership: Clubs to meet on outcome of 2019/20 season

Coleraine and Linfield were vying for the Premiership title when the season was halted in March

Premiership clubs will hold a meeting on Wednesday night to discuss the outcome of the season after the NI Executive's planned return of sport.

Under the plan contact sports can only resume in the final stage of easing Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

Northern Ireland football is suspended until 31 May but any return is now expected to be many months away.

Uefa has given the NI football authorities a 25 May deadline to submit plans for concluding the season.

Linfield topped the Premiership table by four points from Coleraine when fixtures were suspended in March with seven games remaining.

Uefa has reiterated it does not intend to scrap the qualifying rounds for Champions and Europa Leagues next season.

However, the NI Executive's Covid-19 timeline indicates that the Northern Ireland Football League is going to face an extremely difficult task in completing the Premiership and Championship campaigns.

The fifth and final stage will see the resumption of close physical contact sports which spectators would be able to attend on a limited basis with social distancing measures remaining in place.

As with other other European leagues any final decision is likely to prove controversial - to null and void the season or using a points-per-game system to determine final positions have been among the options discussed.