What did we learn from Davie Robertson's return to Real Kashmir?

Davie Robertson played for Aberdeen, Rangers and Leeds United in his career

When Real Kashmir FC was first broadcast last year, audiences watched the astonishingly sweary Scot Davie Robertson trying to manage in the world's most militarised zone.

Killings and protests often halted training as the decades-long conflict between India and Pakistan raged, but the former Aberdeen and Rangers full-back returned to the region to continue his tenure.

The programme was shown on Tuesday and here is what we learned from the second instalment...

Robertson still swears like a trooper

Robertson's industrial language startled even the most accomplished swearer. And any thought that he might have mellowed since were quickly disproven.

A staggering 178 profanities were uttered, roared or just used as punctuation in the 58-minute documentary - the vast majority of them coming from the manager's mouth. To put it in perspective, that is more swearing per minute than Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction.

Pep talks, dugout spats, and mountain treks at 18,000 feet were all met with a barrage of colourful language, while a handful of sheepish locals were subjected to a furious tirade after interrupting a team meeting. Perhaps the highlight, though, was the ire directed at an opposition manager wearing a suit during a heated bounce game.

Media playback is not supported on this device Real Kashmir David Robertson speaks about returning to Real Kashmir.

Kashmir is as scary as ever

Managing in the world's most militarised zone poses massive challenges and the second instalment of the documentary gives further insight into the issues Robertson and his team face - from armed forces littering the streets to the government shutting down internet connectivity for months.

Perhaps the most terrifying scene is when the Scot has to go off in search of an illegal internet connection so he can prepare for the next game.

To call where he goes in his search "a bit of a dodgy place" - as Robertson does - is wildly understating it. Stray, diseased dogs roam the otherwise dark, deserted streets, as he proclaims he's "just trying to get some internet".

Robertson finds spirit in his team

Underneath the swearing and bravado, Robertson shows he can adapt to players' needs, even in incredibly difficult circumstances.

At one point, he orders former Partick Thistle and Dunfermline forward Kallum Higginbotham from the training ground - accompanied by a handful of swears - for losing his temper. "If you shout and slaughter them all the time you get nothing from them," Robertson says of some of his players.

He recognises the weight of playing for the side, on the Indian players who are often unable to speak to their family during military lockdowns, and to Higginbotham who is away from his young family for Christmas.

It comes to a head for Robertson himself when he is reduced to tears in a monastery during a prayer service.

Robertson has had to try and mould a team of different cultures, nationalities and religions

Humour helps in almost any situation

Despite the heaviness of managing Real Kashmir, it is comforting to learn that Robertson maintains his humour.

He spends a day coaching young orphans, expressing sadness at their situation, but also finding time to admire their counterfeit 'Man Faster United' and 'Chelsi' strips.

An opposition manager during a friendly becomes a sworn enemy, as Robertson likens him to Mourinho with his suit and clipboard. "It's a bounce game," he says with incredulity.

"I'm going back to Kashmir," he says at the beginning of the second instalment. "I'm looking forward to it, I'm apprehensive about it, I don't want to go back, there are so many mixed emotions.

"But I do know if I didn't have that job, I wouldn't be a happy person."