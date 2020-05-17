Did you know? Ten of the most-obscure Northern Ireland records

Josh Magennis, Peter Thompson, Danny Griffin and Elisha Scott all feature

Top goalscorer? Of course, that is David Healy. Most appearances? That record belongs to Pat Jennings. Most substitute appearances? Hmm.

Plenty of Northern Ireland facts and stats are well known, but what about some of the more obscure records that exist?

Marshall Gillespie, Northern Ireland's resident statto, has dug deep and complied 10 unusual nuggets of knowledge from through the years.

You never know, it may help you out on a Zoom 'pub quiz' at some point in the future!

The oldest player ever to score for Ireland/Northern Ireland is Archie Goodall, who was 38 years and 283 days old when he found the net in the 2-0 win over Wales in a British Championship contest at Solitude on 28 March 1903.

Due to the fact that English clubs refused to release Irish-born players for internationals at the end of the nineteenth century, Goodall did not make his first appearance for Ireland/Northern Ireland until the 1-0 win over Wales in March 1899, at the ripe old age of 34.

Goodall was born in Belfast but raised in Scotland alongside his older brother John, who was born in London and won 14 caps for England, thus making them the first set of brothers to ever appear at international level for different countries.

The oldest scorer at senior level in recent times for Northern Ireland was the 'King of Lyon' Gareth McAuley, who was 36 years and 342 days young when he headed home in the 4-0 World Cup qualifying victory over Azerbaijan on 11th November 2016.

Josh Magennis is the only substitute ever to have come off the bench and scored on three occasions for Northern Ireland.

The first time the Hull City striker found the net as a substitute was in March last year when he converted a Paddy McNair cross to give Michael O'Neill's side a 2-1 Euro 2020 qualifying win over Belarus at Windsor Park.

Three months later in Tallinn he was again Northern Ireland's saviour when his 87th-minute goal gave the visitors all three points as O'Neill's men came from behind to beat Estonia 2-1.

Magennis' most memorable goal as a replacement was when he headed home a Stuart Dallas cross to give Northern Ireland a shock 75th-minute lead against the Dutch in Rotterdam last October - it was not to be the winner though as the home side sealed the points with three late goals.

It's perhaps no surprise that the likeable Magennis is so prolific in scoring from the bench, he has been introduced as a substitute on no fewer than 29 occasions in his 50 outings to date, another Northern Ireland record.

Only two St Johnstone players have ever scored for Northern Ireland while playing for the Perth-based outfit.

The first was former Linfield striker George O'Boyle, who opened the scoring against Germany in the 76th minute of a friendly at Windsor Park on 29 May 1996.

Also playing in that match against the Germans, which finished in a 1-1 draw thanks to Mehmet Scholl's equaliser, was O'Boyle's St Johnstone team-mate Danny Griffin, who was making his full international debut aged just 18.

Amazingly, three years to the day from Boyle's goal, Griffin, who was still at McDiarmid Park, became the second St Johnstone player to score for Northern Ireland when Lawrie McMenemy's side surprisingly defeated the Republic of Ireland 1-0 at Lansdowne Road following a spectacular 85th-minute strike.

For both O'Boyle, who won 13 caps, and Griffin, who clocked up 24 appearances, it was their only goals at full international level.

When Ryan McLaughlin came on as a substitute to make his full international debut against Uruguay on 30 May 2014, he became the first Liverpool player to win a senior cap since goalkeeper Elisha Scott some 78 years and 80 days previously.

The legendary Scott, who is still Liverpool's longest ever serving player having being with the club for a total of 21 years and 52 days, won the last of his 31 caps in a 3-2 victory over Wales at Celtic Park in Belfast on 11th March 1936.

Due to a variety of injuries McLaughlin, who failed to make a senior appearance during his six years at Anfield, has only been capped a further four times since 2014 and is currently plying his trade with League One outfit Rochdale.

Amazingly only two other players from Liverpool have ever won senior honours with 'our wee country'. Billy Lacey made 12 of his 23 appearances for Ireland while with the Reds between 1912 and 1924 and David McMullan played three international games during his two-year stay at Anfield in the 1920s.

It will hardly come as much of a surprise to learn that the goalkeeper with the most clean-sheets for Ireland/Northern Ireland is the one and only Pat Jennings with a total of 43.

His first shut-out for the senior side was when they defeated Uruguay 3-0 in a friendly encounter at Windsor Park just a fortnight after he made his international bow in April 1964.

Jennings also holds the record for the longest run without conceding a goal, which stands at 633 minutes set between the 27 February 1985, following a 2-1 reverse at Windsor Park to England, and ending on 26 March 1986 when Northern Ireland drew 1-1 at home in a friendly to Denmark.

The only other player to come anywhere close to challenging that record is current Norwich City shot-stopper Michael McGovern who went a total of 609 minutes without conceding between 11 October 2016 and 5 October 2017 when Northern Ireland lost 3-1 at home to Germany.

England's Willie Hall recorded the fastest ever hat-trick against Ireland/Northern Ireland in a full international when he scored three times in just three minutes and 30 seconds in a 7-0 victory at Old Trafford on 16 November 1938.

Hall actually netted five goals in that British Home Championship encounter, but his quick fire hat-trick in that match remained an international for an astonishing 62 years.

The quickest international hat-trick by an opposition player ever recorded at Windsor Park was from striker Arif Erdem, who scored all three of Turkey's goals in just four minutes as the visitors ran out 3-0 winners over Lawrie McMenemy's side in a Euro 2000 qualifier on 4 September 1999.

In fact a total of 52 hat-tricks (or better) have been scored against Ireland/Northern Ireland since the first by English forward Howard Vaughton in 1882 - 21 of them have been from players from England, 15 from Scotland, eight from Wales, three from Germany and one each from Denmark, Portugal, Spain, Turkey and the former Yugoslavia.

Steven Davis is only three appearances away from breaking Pat Jennings' record and becoming the most-capped player in Northern Ireland's history.

One international record the Ballymena-born midfielder already holds though is that of having captained his country more times than any other player.

The 6-1 defeat to Germany in Frankfurt last November was Davis' 65th as skipper since being given the armband by Lawrie Sanchez in a 1-0 loss to Uruguay in 2006.

It was Nigel Worthington though who gave Davis the captaincy on a permanent basis when he won his 50th cap in a 2-1 reverse in a Euro 2012 contest versus Estonia in October 2011.

Davis' overall record as skipper currently stands: - won 23, drew 16 and lost 26 with a win ratio of 35%.

To highlight the magnitude of Davis' achievement the next highest player on the list is his former international colleague, and the person he succeeded as Northern Ireland skipper, Aaron Hughes, who wore the armband with pride on 48 occasions.

The first penalty ever to be awarded in an international match was on 5 March 1892 to Ireland in their British Home Championship contest with England at Solitude.

It happened late in the second-half when Linfield's George Gaffikin was tripped inside the area, however another Blues' player, Sam Torrans, saw his spot-kick saved by England goalkeeper William Rowley.

It was not until four years later on 28 March 1896 that Ireland scored their first ever spot-kick when Robert Milne converted in a 3-3 draw with Scotland, again the venue being Solitude.

The player who has managed to score the most penalties for Ireland/Northern Ireland is former Sunderland and Manchester City player Johnny Crossan who converted four times from the spot.

Crossan got two versus Uruguay in April 1964, one against Switzerland six months later with his fourth coming in the 4-1 defeat of Albania in May 1965.

Current skipper Steven Davis could have equalled Crossan's record of four if he had put away his spot-kick in last October's encounter with the Netherlands at Windsor Park - alas though, it was not to be.

The last player to register a goal for Northern Ireland while still playing in the Irish League was Linfield striker Peter Thompson, who scored in a rare 4-0 friendly win over Georgia at Windsor Park on 26 March 2008.

In fact, since the war only nine players attached to Irish League clubs have managed a goal for the national side - six of them from Linfield and one each from Cliftonville, Glenavon and Glentoran.

Stranger still, not one of Northern Ireland's total of 288 goals scored in European/World Cup Qualifiers and Finals matches have ever come from a player attached to a local club.

The highest number of goals scored by a player with an Irish League club is 11 by Distillery's Ollie Stanfield who scored an incredible 178 goals in just 181 appearances for the Whites between 1886 and 1898.

Also worthy of a mention is Linfield striker Joe Bambrick who scored 10 of his 12 goals for Ireland while with the Blues (his other two when he was at Chelsea).