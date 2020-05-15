Coronavirus: Neil Warnock says football should not return if lives are at risk

Media playback is not supported on this device Neil Warnock tears his hamstring after coming to a duck's aid

Experienced manager Neil Warnock is keen to see football return in the UK but says it cannot happen if there is a risk of loss of life.

The Premier League and Championship are hoping to complete the 2019-20 season after halting the campaign in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The top flight hopes to return on 12 June, while Championship clubs want to return to training by 25 May.

"We have to make sure it is 100% safe," Warnock told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

"We've had enough tragedies, people being buried without family, dying without anybody near them," he continued.

"Health has got to be the most important thing. If they say it's safe for everyone to play behind closed doors and get the season finished, then I am all for that, but not at neutral grounds. I'm glad that's been thrown out."

The UK Government is "opening the door" for football's high-level return in England.

Warnock left Cardiff earlier this season, possibly bringing the curtain down on a managerial career that has seen him preside over 1488 games.

Warnock, 71, says he does not expect to take on another role.

The Bluebirds and other Championship clubs hope to be given government clearance for a 25 May return to regular training, as part of plans to resume the 2019-20 season.

It is understood a target restart of 6 June has been discussed but clubs still anticipate a more likely 13 June date, in line with the Premier League.

All 24 clubs held a conference call on Wednesday, after an EFL board meeting.

League One and Two clubs will speak on Friday, 15 May, when the prospect of ending the season seems certain to move closer, with all football below the Championship expected to be jettisoned until 2020-21.

Warnock says if football resumes, it is key that only players who volunteer to play are expected to do so.

"The players themselves also need to want to play, you have to make sure, you can't force anyone to play in this situation," he said.

"For example, I know of a player who lives with someone in an at-risk category. You don't want to be jeopardising a family member.

"I don't think anyone knows at the moment what the right thing is. We are relying a lot on scientific evidence."