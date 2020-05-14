Harry Kane: England captain donates Leyton Orient shirt sponsorship to good causes

Harry Kane made his professional debut at the age of 17 during a loan spell at Leyton Orient in 2011

England captain Harry Kane has joined forces with Leyton Orient by sponsoring their shirts next season and donating the space to three good causes.

Tottenham striker Kane, 26, made his senior debut for Orient in 2011.

The club's home strip will carry a message of thanks to frontline workers tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

Mental health charity Mind and Haven House Children's Hospice will have their logos on Orient's two change shirts as part of the deal.

Kane was 17 when he joined Orient on loan from Tottenham and scored five goals in 18 appearances for the O's, before going on to establish himself with Spurs and England.

Orient have said 10% of the proceeds from each replica shirt sold will go to the cause featured on the front.

Kane said: "I was born and brought up only at a couple of miles from Orient's stadium and I'm really happy to have the opportunity to give back to the club that gave me my first professional start.

"It also gives me a platform to say a big thank you to the many frontline heroes and charities out there who provide care and support during these challenging times."

Orient chief executive Danny Macklin added: "What started with a simple idea has escalated into a very unique and emotive shirt sponsorship agreement.

"We wanted to say thank you for the exceptional hard work and dedication of the frontline heroes during this pandemic and also bring attention to the other charities out there who have all suffering financial loss due to the pandemic.

"We are in uncertain and worrying times across the world but thanks to their efforts we will get through this together.

"Thank you, Harry, for your amazing support and generosity - you are a true role model for the modern game."