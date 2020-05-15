League One: Clubs and EFL unable to decide whether to end season early
League One clubs have failed to agree whether to end the season early following discussions with the English Football League.
Friday's meeting involving all 23 sides in the division came after six clubs had said they were determined to complete their remaining fixtures.
The league was halted on 13 March amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The clubs will meet again next week, while teams in League Two are due to carry out discussions later on Friday.
