League One play-offs could be extended to include more clubs

Wycombe sit in eighth place in League One but could have jumped to third had they won their game in hand

The League One play-offs could be extended to include more teams after the EFL said "innovative solutions" might be needed to decide the season.

Discussions aimed at finding a solution ended without clubs in England's third tier coming to an agreement.

One point separates third-placed Oxford United and eighth-placed Wycombe.

"There were varied views shared. It was determined there would be a further period of reflection and consultation," said the EFL.

Under current rules, the top two in League One - Coventry City and Rotherham United - would be promoted with those finishing from third to sixth competing in the play-offs.

However, Wycombe, in eighth, are just one point off the play-offs and have at least a game in hand on every team above them.

On Friday, League Two agreed to end its season via a "framework" that included tables being decided on points per game and the play-offs remaining as planned.

Colchester owner Robbie Cowling praised Bradford City and Port Vale, both just outside the League Two play-offs, for being "magnanimous" in accepting the decision.

But League One sides face further talks after failing to come to an agreement and are now set to meet again on Monday in an attempt to find a resolution.

A group of six clubs - Fleetwood, Ipswich, Oxford, Peterborough, Portsmouth, and Sunderland - said on Thursday they were in favour of completing the season.

"It was acknowledged that the need to find innovative and creative solutions was of paramount importance as was the need for decisions to be taken quickly," added the EFL.