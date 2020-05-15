Club Bruges declared Belgian champions after clubs confirm season over

Krepin Diatta is congratulated after scoring a goal in his side's final match before lockdown

Club Bruges have been declared Belgian champions after the country's Pro League confirmed last month's decision to bring the season to a premature halt because of coronavirus.

They had an unassailable 15-point lead over Gent with one match left when the season was suspended.

It is a 17th title for Club Bruges and their third in the past five seasons.

It means they will have an automatic spot in next season's Champions League group phase.

Belgium was the first country in Europe to cancel its league, but the decision still had to be ratified by the clubs at Friday's general assembly.

The meeting also confirmed that Waasland-Beveren would be relegated while Gent would enter next season's Champions League, with Charleroi, Royal Antwerp and Standard Liege in the Europa League.