Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Reconstruction, Scotland, Gauld

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is keen to sign Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes and Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson. (Sun)

Hearts owner Ann Budge's plans to reconstruct the SPFL leagues is doomed to fail. (Sunday Mail)

Scotland boss Steve Clarke remains "confident" his side can reach the European Championship whenever the play-offs are rescheduled and believes the players have "learned a lot", even in losses to Russia and Belgium. (Sunday Mail)

Clarke says, a year on from winning the manager of the year award, it was "terrific" and "draining" as he went from the Kilmarnock hot seat into the national job in the space of a couple of days. (Sun)

Farense coach Sergio Vieira has tipped his Scottish midfielder Ryan Gauld to make it into Clarke's squad now that the Faro-based club have been promoted to Portgual's top flight. (Sunday Mail)

Former Scotland defender Kevin McNaughton believes he would have finished his career at Aberdeen had he not moved to Cardiff City in 2006. (Press and Journal)

Scottish League Managers' Association chairman Billy Brown fears out of work managers may remain without clubs until next year because of the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the game. (Scotsman - subscription required)

Uefa have dismissed media reports that clubs whose leagues have been curtailed could enter European competitions at the preliminary round stage. (Herald - subscription required)