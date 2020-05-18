Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea and England winger arrested and bailed
-
- From the section Chelsea
Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi was arrested in the early hours of Sunday after police responded to a report of an unwell woman.
An ambulance was called to an address in south west London at 03:53 BST and the woman was taken to hospital.
Hudson-Odoi, 19, was arrested at the scene. He has been released from custody and bailed to return to a police station in mid-June as enquiries continue.
Chelsea have declined to comment.
Hudson-Odoi, who has played three times for England, became the first Premier League player to test positive for coronavirus in March.
But he made a full recovery and, like other Chelsea players, is waiting to return to training before any proposed re-start to the season.